Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:PRI opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.33.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Primerica by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.