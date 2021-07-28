Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $325.44 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 180,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 169,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

