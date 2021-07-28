Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $400.13 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $400,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in S&P Global by 53.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,435,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $422.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

