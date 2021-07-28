Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $419,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

