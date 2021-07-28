Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $453,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $16,657,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $16,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,479.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,361.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $879.69 and a 12-month high of $1,487.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

