PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of PROG by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

