Prologis, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

PLD stock opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $686,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

