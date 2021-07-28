ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25,330.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOW stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $92.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

