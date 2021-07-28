Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

