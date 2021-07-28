Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

