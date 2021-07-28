Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PUK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 187,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,434. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

