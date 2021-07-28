Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:PCMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21. Public Company Management has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.68.
Public Company Management Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Company Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Company Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.