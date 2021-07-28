Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PCMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21. Public Company Management has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.68.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

