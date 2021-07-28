Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post $10.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.42 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LUNG stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 152,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.