Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 5,777 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

