Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

