Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

STNG stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.