Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CATY opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

