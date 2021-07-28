Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 162,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

