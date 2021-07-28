Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issued By William Blair

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

DRVN stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 74.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

