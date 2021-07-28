Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.91. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.30%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

