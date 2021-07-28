Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

BankUnited stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BankUnited by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

