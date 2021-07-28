Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

