Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Lifted by William Blair

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $258.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

