Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreased by KeyCorp

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $624,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

