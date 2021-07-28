Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increased by Analyst

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of GL opened at $93.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,590. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

