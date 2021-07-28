Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

