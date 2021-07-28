Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson Cut by SVB Leerink (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $172.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

