Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

