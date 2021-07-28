Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Cut by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after buying an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.