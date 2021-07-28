Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Lifted by Analyst

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $220.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $20,753,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

