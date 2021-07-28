Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $716.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $687.10 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $994.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.