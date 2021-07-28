Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted by Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

