Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

