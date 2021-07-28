QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:QADB remained flat at $$86.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.28 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QADB. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

