QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,401. The stock has a market cap of $758.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

