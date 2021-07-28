Quantis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $15,895.73 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $15,895.73 and $40.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00122237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.24 or 1.00028835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00792914 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.