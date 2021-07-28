Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0309 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $22.07 million and $537,950.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

