Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $17.12 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $47,593.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.18 or 0.05744932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.60 or 0.01269466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00351519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00123209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.94 or 0.00575288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00259548 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,515,425 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

