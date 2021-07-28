QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,950,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of -62.18. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 224,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $5,864,749.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,930,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

