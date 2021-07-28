Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 32,788 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $139.97. 885,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,031. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

