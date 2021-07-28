Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 451.7% in July

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 451.7% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

