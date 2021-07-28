Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 451.7% in July

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 451.7% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

