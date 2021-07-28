Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 26.54%.
RNDB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
