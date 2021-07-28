Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,262,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

