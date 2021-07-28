Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

RNGR stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.35.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

