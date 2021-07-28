Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.21

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.21 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 10238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

