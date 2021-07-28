Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$24.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

