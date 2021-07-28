Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

RTX stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.