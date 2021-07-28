RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target lifted by Truist from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.00.

ROLL stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.99. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

