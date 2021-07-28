RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target lifted by Truist from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.00.
ROLL stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.99. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13.
In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.