Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Down 69.8% in July

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RLBD traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 393,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Real Brands Company Profile

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

