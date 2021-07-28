Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Down 69.8% in July

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RLBD traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 393,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Real Brands Company Profile
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.