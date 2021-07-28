Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.78) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.78) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RETA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

